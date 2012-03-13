BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 13 Air Lease Corp on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.
JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: AIR LEASE CORP AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/16/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 466 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.