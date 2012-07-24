BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. regulators acted within their authority when they imposed new airline ticketing rules, such as requiring that the total price including taxes be prominently displayed in print advertisements, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
The ruling is a defeat for Allegiant Travel Co and Spirit Airlines Inc, which challenged the rules.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.