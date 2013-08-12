* About $3.5 billion from equity pension plan distributed in
July
* Pilots in quandary about investing on their own
* Wall Street customized marketing campaigns to grab assets
By Jed Horowitz
Aug 12 When American Airlines dumped about $3.5
billion of retirement money into the laps of its pilots late
last month, the winners were the wealth managers who got a piece
of the action.
The bonanza came from a pension plan that American had
closed last fall following the 2011 bankruptcy of its parent,
AMR Corp. Stockbrokers, financial planners and other
advisers who spent much of the year competing to manage the
pilots' money, are now celebrating a windfall of fees.
The pilots, still reeling from their company's bankruptcy
and bewildered by the unanticipated need to manage their money,
are still digesting what amounted to a marketing onslaught.
"Advisers who knew what was going on with American viewed
this as a one-time opportunity to increase their book," said
David Boardman, a pilot who also runs Diablo Investment
Advisors, which manages about $11 million for about 10 clients
through index funds and exchange-traded funds.
As company pensions have collapsed or been replaced with
do-it-yourself 401(k) and individual retirement accounts, U.S.
workers from pilots to plumbers face a bewildering array of
options and tax strategies.
The fee-hungry financial services industry, however, has
milked that anxiety by developing a rich lode of retirement
products and services.
When American shuttered the plan in October, it gave its
10,000 pilots about six months to decide where to direct the
money that the company had contributed and administered for
them.
They could take a taxable lump-sum payout, invest in an
annuity or roll over their nest eggs to a company 401(k) plan or
an outside individual retirement account. The bulk of the money
- some of which is still being distributed three months after
pilots made their choices - went to investments through the
401(k) and outside IRA plans, American said, but declined to be
more specific.
The average distribution to senior pilots topped $500,000 -
and roughly 140 with more than 35 years got more than $1.5
million each, said a person with knowledge of the distributions.
Pilots with less than 14 years of experience at American
received on average under $200,000.
GOLD RUSH
It didn't take long for the financial services industry to
come calling when word of the pension plan shuttering leaked
out. Assuming an average 1 percent annual fee for managing the
assets, individual advisers were competing for a quick $35
million.
National brokerage firms, small investment advisers and
self-directed retirement plan administrators culled Federal
Aviation Administration databases for pilot names, crafted
customized websites, mailed out souvenir key chains and sent
delegates to hand out business cards outside pilot meetings.
A Merrill Lynch office in Toledo, Ohio, for example, got a
special phone number ending in 74568 - digits that spell out
PILOT. It posted a webpage featuring a captain's epaulet set
against a brilliant blue sky, promising "a team of financial
advisors dedicated to airline pilots ...(that) stands ready to
vector you through."
Pilots who fielded dozens of emails and phone calls were
annoyed, and at times confused.
"Firms popped up that I had never heard of before," said
Mike MacMurdy, chairman of the pension committee of Allied
Pilots Association, the union for American Airline pilots.
Solicitations were so heavy that the union suspected for a
time that the securities industry had commandeered its member
database - a suspicion that proved unfounded.
'MONEY IN MOTION'
Some pilots, to be sure, resisted the pitches, and many
turned to hometown advisers they have worked with for years.
Julio Gomez, a 14-year veteran, deposited the check he
received into a self-managed IRA at Fidelity Investments.
"I don't really trust anybody with my money after seeing all
those stories about investigations of big banks," said Gomez,
who is based in Salt Lake City. Gomez kept the money in cash
because he thinks the stock market is too expensive right now.
Some pilots are hearing about colleagues who are buying
Florida strip malls and small hotels or trading excessively, but
they say most are making more conventional investments.
Retirement planning is bewildering to everyone, advisers
say, but especially to those who never had to give much thought
to process.
"The airlines didn't do them any favors in telling them,
'Come work for us and we'll take care of you,'" said Robert
Warner, a managing director at Cleary Gull Inc., a Milwaukee,
Wisconsin, broker and advisory firm that has targeted pilots
since a former Eastern Airlines pilot joined the firm in 1998.
Cleary Gull rushed out a marketing campaign to American Air
pilots that included national mailings and a personalized URL
for each pilot ending in @myBPlan.com It expects to add 150
pilot clients this year, double its annual average.
When Karp and his partner at Raymond James Financial Inc
heard the news, they designed a web page featuring an
ascending plane silhouetted against an orange sky and full
yellow sun, aiming for some 1,500 pilots in southern Florida.
"Some of our competitors will be taking on hundreds of
American Airlines pilots as clients," the web page says. "In
order to ensure first-class service and attention, our intention
is to take on only a select few."
As it turned out, the team added about 20 new clients with
an average age of around 50.
"It's absolutely fantastic," said Karp, who estimates almost
15 percent of the team's clients are pilots. "There was a lot of
money in motion."
RAPID DESCENT
No matter how much friendly attention they are receiving,
pilots say the journey has not been easy.
Between the start of the fund liquidation last October and
last month's distribution, the S&P 500 stock index gained about
19.5 percent. American, though, had parked the pilots' money
primarily in U.S. Treasury bills that yielded about .05 percent
over the same period, according to the pilot's union.
Though the main event is just about done, advisers are still
on alert. American expects to leaves bankruptcy and merge with
US Airways Group Inc by year end, triggering
distribution of about 9.5 percent of stock in the new company to
pilots over four months.
"We certainly don't want to see a fire sale on the first
day," said MacMurdy.
His members won't have to worry about finding advice - they
can just check their keychains, lunch invitations and voicemail
messages.