FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German airline Air Berlin
said on Wednesday it was confident of improved results
in the third quarter and announced a restructuring of its
executive board.
"We have made positive progress, but there is still a great
deal more to be achieved to meet our strategic commercial
objectives," it said late on Wednesday.
It said the airline's efficiency program "is expected to
deliver better results in the third quarter." It did not,
however, provide any details.
Air Berlin, which is partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad,
also said it was reducing the size of its board from 15 to 10,
with Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn retaining his seat on the
Air Berlin PLC board.
In the three months through June, Germany's second-biggest
airline after Lufthansa posted a net loss of 66.2
million euros ($86.44 million), compared with a year-earlier
loss of 43.9 million euros.
Air Berlin, which has not posted an annual operating profit
since 2007, is trying to shrink its way back to profitability
after growing rapidly and racking up debt.