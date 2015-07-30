By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE, July 30 Singapore Airlines
has agreed to a request from Airbus to release seven of
its A350-900 widebody jet orders back to the aircraft
manufacturer, the carrier said in a statement.
This reduces the airline's A350s on order to 63, it said, in
a series of adjustments to orders and deliveries to meet the
immediate needs of the airline and the plane maker. Its purchase
options for 20 of the wide-body A350-900s remain unchanged, the
airline said.
The carrier also brought forward the deliveries of some of
the other A350-900s it has on order and can extend the leases on
some A330-300s it has in service, to meet its fleet renewal and
growth plans, SIA said.
The airline also has orders for Boeing 777-300ERs and
787-10s, as well as Airbus A380 superjumbos.
On Wednesday, the SIA Group reported a first-quarter net
profit of S$91.2 million ($66.6 million) for the three months to
end-June, up from S$34.8 million a year before. Revenues were up
slightly at S$3.73 billion versus S$3.68 billion.
Operating profit at the flagship full-service carrier
increased to S$108 million from S$45 million, largely due to
lower fuel costs and revenues from the sale of the seven
production slots.
SIA's long-haul low-cost subsidiary Scoot lost S$20 million
during the quarter, down from a loss of S$25 million a year
before, and its cargo business remained in the red.
Looking ahead, SIA said that passenger and air cargo yields
would remain under pressure in the July-September quarter due to
a competitive environment and over-capacity.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)