Oct 20 Major U.S. airlines have raised domestic
one-way fares by $2 on average since Thursday, marking the first
industry wide increase in half a year.
The hikes suggest that airlines do not intend to pass along
savings from the decline in jet fuel prices to their customers.
The news may quell investors' concern that airline revenue will
fall if the Ebola virus discourages people from traveling, and
the stocks of Delta Air Lines, American Airlines
and United Airlines rose on average more than 5 percent
on Monday, nearly recouping a month of stock losses.
On Thursday afternoon, JetBlue Airways raised fares
$2 across its entire domestic network and Puerto Rico, according
to spokesman Morgan Johnston.
Delta followed with a similar raise that night, and on
Friday, Southwest Airlines, United and American all
followed suit, according to spokesmen from each airline.
"We matched an industry increase and expanded it to
additional markets," Delta spokesman Anthony Black said.
Several outlets misreported that Delta initiated the hikes,
although its involvement likely triggered the reaction from
competitors.
"Look no further than today's domestic fares structure for
supporting evidence of our view that shareholders are the
disproportionate beneficiaries of lower jet fuel prices,"
JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker wrote in a research note Monday.
Baker said airlines' revenue per available seat mile may
still fall with a slump in global economic demand, which has
contributed to the slide in crude oil prices.
"That's different than airlines reaching a conscious
decision to hand over savings directly to passengers," he wrote.
Delta, American and United have said that macroeconomic
concerns such as Ebola have not impacted their bookings.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)