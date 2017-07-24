UPDATE 1-Ryanair lays down conditions as confirms Alitalia bid

(Adds Ryanair CEO on conditions for non-binding bid) interference)

DUBLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair has bid for Alitalia, but said on Monday it will only pursue it if the struggling airline is restructured and Italian government influence removed.

"We are serious in indicating we have an interest in Alitalia," Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary said on a conference call following the group's quarterly earnings.

Alitalia filed to be put under special administration for the second time in less than a decade in May, meaning it will be overhauled, sold off or wound up. It had about ten non-binding offers by a Friday deadline, a source told Reuters.

"But we are also serious in that our interest in Alitalia is only ... if there was a significant restructuring so that Alitalia could reasonably be seen to operate on a profitable basis," Ryanair's O'Leary said, adding there would need to be "an absence of Italian government interference".

O'Leary said in June that Ryanair would seek a majority stake in Alitalia if it decides to invest.

But he has also indicated he was keen on cooperating with the business rather than buying it and was more interested in participating in the sales process.

Ryanair on Monday reported profit after tax up 55 percent in the three months to end-June, but triggered a share sell-off after it warned it might cut fares in late summer by as much as 9 percent from last year. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)