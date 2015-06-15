(Adds detail about American's fleet plans, Boeing rival plane)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, June 15 American Airlines Group
said on Monday that it would push back delivery of 35
Airbus Group A320neo family jetliners by several years,
a move that it said gives it more flexibility to control
capacity growth.
The airline, the world's largest passenger carrier, still
plans to add 74 new planes to its fleet in 2017 and another 35
in 2018.
"This is not a macro economic commentary on air travel
demand," said Josh Freed, an American spokesman. But by not
taking the A320neos as early as planned it won't be under
pressure to add that capacity.
The move also means that American will start flying Boeing
Co's single-aisle rival, the 737 MAX, before the A320neo, even
though the A320neo is entering service sooner.
The two planes compete fiercely and account for most of the
record backlog of orders at Boeing and Airbus. They are revamped
versions of the plane makers' best-selling jets, equipped with
new, fuel-efficient engines.
American said in a filing on Monday that instead of taking
35 A320neo planes in 2017 and 2018 as planned, it agreed with
Airbus to push back deliveries to 2021-2023.
With the deferral, American's first A320neos will arrive in
2019, dates that haven't been deferred. American expects 25
A320neos in 2019 and 75 in 2020 or later, American said.
American is credited with sparking the battle between the
two models when it signed a massive order in 2011 for 260 Airbus
A320 family airplanes.
That deal forced Boeing Co to follow Airbus' strategy
by revamping its 737 jets with new engines rather than taking
the time to create a more ambitious full redesign of its
top-selling jet.
The A320neo is scheduled to enter service at the end of the
year, while Boeing's 737 MAX is due to enter service in 2017.
