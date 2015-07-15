July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc decides how many flights it operates and how many seats it sells "unilaterally," Chief Executive Richard Anderson said Wednesday on an investor call, in a nod to a regulatory investigation into alleged airline collusion.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice said it is investigating whether U.S. airlines including Delta worked together illegally to keep airfares high by signaling plans to limit capacity. Anderson said the carrier expects to cut international capacity in the fourth quarter by 3.5 percent because of weak demand, versus an earlier forecast of a 3-percent cut. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)