July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc decides how
many flights it operates and how many seats it sells
"unilaterally," Chief Executive Richard Anderson said Wednesday
on an investor call, in a nod to a regulatory investigation into
alleged airline collusion.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice said it
is investigating whether U.S. airlines including Delta worked
together illegally to keep airfares high by signaling plans to
limit capacity. Anderson said the carrier
expects to cut international capacity in the fourth quarter by
3.5 percent because of weak demand, versus an earlier forecast
of a 3-percent cut.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)