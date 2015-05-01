MONTREAL May 1 A United Nations civil
aviation-led panel on Friday called for improved, fire-resistant
packaging to ship lithium batteries, which pilots and plane
makers say pose a fire risk.
The International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO)
dangerous goods panel agreed this week to set up a group of
experts to develop safer packaging for the transport of lithium
ion batteries used in cellphones and laptops.
The creation of the new group follows concerns by pilots and
aircraft manufacturers that existing standards are not strong
enough to contain a lithium battery fire.
The new packaging standards would also apply to lithium
metal batteries, which are used in watches and are banned on
passenger planes globally.
A working group will consider proposals to improve packaging
standards at an October meeting at the Montreal-based ICAO. If
approved, they would be included in the 2017-2018 edition of the
organization's technical instructions for dangerous goods
transport.
"We think it's a significant step forward," said panel
member Mark Rogers, director of dangerous goods programs for the
Air Line Pilots Association.
Hazardous materials industry consultant Bob Richard, vice
president for regulatory and government services for U.S.-based
Labelmaster Services, said new standards for packaging would be
welcome if they are not prohibitively expensive.
Regulators still allow lithium ion batteries as cargo on
both passenger and freight aircraft, and battery fires on planes
are rare. But their transportation in bulk has recently raised
concerns of fire risks, including mention in recent findings by
the US Federal Aviation Administration.
A March working paper by an organization representing plane
makers like Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc found
current firefighting systems on airliners could not "suppress or
extinguish a fire involving significant quantities of lithium
batteries."
More than a dozen carriers, including Cathay Pacific Airways
Ltd, American Airlines Group Inc and Air China
Ltd, have either restricted or banned the batteries
on both passenger and cargo flights.
The International Air Transport Association, a separate
group that represents the majority of the world's carriers, will
publish a new addendum this month identifying new restrictions
announced by individual carriers for transporting the batteries.
