BERLIN, March 31 Dutch carrier KLM on Thursday
launched the first in a series of 80 flights from Oslo to
Amsterdam using a biofuels blend to power an Embraer
E190 jet, in a boost for the biofuels industry that has been
held back by weak oil prices.
The flights will run over a period of five to six weeks and
use about 200 tonnes of blended biofuel in a mix of 47 percent
neat biofuel and 53 percent fossil fuel, according to SkyNRG,
which sources, blends and distributes sustainable jet fuel.
Oslo Airport became the first airport in the world to offer
jet biofuels to all airlines in January and Lufthansa Group
was the first to sign up to use a biofuels mix in its
flights from the Norwegian capital. It plans to fuel around
5,000 flights over the course of a year.
KLM, part of the Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM
group, said its limited number of flights using biofuel was
restricted by its budget and the amount of fuel that was
available.
The flights are being partly funded by partners in the KLM
Corporate BioFuel Programme, including the City of Amsterdam and
Dutch companies such as ABN Amro and Heineken.
"After those flights we will evaluate and see what is the
next step," a spokeswoman said.
Europe is targeting annual production of 2 million tonnes of
sustainably produced biofuel for civil aviation by 2020, but
authorities say limited production means it is unlikely this
goal will be reached.
"For the coming years, the price gap between sustainable and
fossil jet fuel remains the biggest challenge to create a stable
market for sustainable jet fuel," Maarten van Dijk, CEO of
SkyNRG said in a statement on Thursday.
The fuel in use at Oslo airport is produced by Neste
from the camelina plant and made available by Air BP,
the aviation division of BP, and broker SkyNRG.
Biofuels have been the subject of much debate as to how
environmentally friendly they are, with some sources such as
palm oil coming under fire for taking up land that could be used
to grow crops to feed people.
Advocates say camelina's advantages are that it can be grown
on land not suitable for food crops and after being pressed for
oil, the remaining by-product can be fed to livestock.
