(Corrects to say JAL flies 787 only on international routes and
that 747-8 is powered only by GEnx engines)
By Alwyn Scott and Hideyuki Sano
SEATTLE/TOKYO Nov 23 Boeing advised
airlines on Friday about a risk of engine icing problems on its
new 747-8 and 787 Dreamliner planes with engines made by General
Electric, urging 15 carriers to avoid flying them near
high-level thunderstorms.
The warning led Japan Airlines to pull 787
Dreamliners from two international routes. Other affected
airlines include Lufthansa, United Airlines, an arm of
United Continental Holdings and Cathay Pacific Airlines
.
"Boeing and JAL share a commitment to the safety of
passengers and crews on board our airplanes. We respect JAL's
decision to suspend some 787 service on specific routes," a
Boeing spokesman said.
The move followed six incidents from April to November
involving five 747-8s and one 787 when aircraft powered by GE's
GEnx engines suffered temporary loss of thrust while flying at
high altitude.
The problem was caused by a build-up of ice crystals,
initially just behind the front fan, which ran through the
engine, said a GE spokesman, adding that all of the aircraft
landed at their planned destinations safely.
Boeing on Friday issued a notice prohibiting the affected
aircraft from flying at high attitude within 50 nautical miles
of thunderstorms that may contain ice crystals.
Japan Airlines said on Saturday it will replace Dreamliners
on its Tokyo-Delhi and Tokyo-Singapore flights with other types
of aircraft while also dropping a plan to use 787s for its
Tokyo-Sydney route from December.
JAL will continue to fly 787s for other international
routes, which are unlikely to be affected by cumulonimbus cloud
for the time being, a company spokesman said.
"The aviation industry is experiencing a growing number of
ice-crystal icing encounters in recent years as the population
of large commercial airliners has grown, particularly in
tropical regions of the world," the GE spokesman said.
GE and Boeing are working on software modifications to the
engine control system, which they will hope will eliminate the
problems, he added.
The 787 can be powered by either GEnx engines or rival Trent
1000 engines made by Rolls-Royce Plc, while the 747-8 is
powered exclusively by the GE engine model.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)