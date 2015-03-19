* Investors to take leap of faith on coupon payments
* Poor dividend track record under scrutiny
* Equity accounting key driver for new transaction
By Helene Durand and Laura Benitez
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - AirFrance-KLM is set to test how
far investors are willing to go in their search for yield by
offering a deeply subordinated bond from a cyclical industry,
and on which coupon payments will be primarily based upon
management's good faith.
The Franco/Dutch airline group set out plans this week for
what is expected to be the first airline corporate hybrid since
1999 but if it prices, the deal will be more notable for other
reasons, not least because AirFrance has not paid a dividend
since 2008.
"We have had hybrid issuers that have taken a holiday on
their dividends but were still able to do hybrids. However, we
have never had a company that's not paid a dividend for as long
as five, six years," a debt capital markets banker said.
Dividends payments are the main safety net for investors
buying hybrid bonds on which coupons are discretionary. Through
the so-called dividend pusher or stoppers, they give comfort
that if the equity has been paid, so will the hybrids.
"They don't pay a dividend, so in theory there is very
little stopping them from deferring the coupon," one investor
said.
This has made some investors wary. Daniel Broby, chief
executive of multi-strategy hedge fund manager Gemfonds said he
was passing the trade over, branding it 'Air Chance'.
Hybrid issuance has boomed in the past years due to a
combination of low yields and increased appetite from investors,
with over 13bn already sold this year after a record 32bn
issued in 2014.
One syndicate official said the roadshow would provide Air
France with a key opportunity to signal to investors they
intended to pay coupons, especially as it was a regular issuer
of senior debt.
"...then it's up to them. But it comes down to reputation
and whether Air France want to maintain that and keep its
relationships," he said.
HYBRID CASUALTIES
The corporate hybrid market has had its fair share of
hiccups in the past, however. One of the biggest casualties was
a 500m hybrid for French multimedia company Thomson, issued in
2005. The firm restructured in 2009 after it buckled under the
weight of its debt.
Because of the features of the bonds and their position in
the company's capital structure, bondholders last received
interest in May 2010. No further coupons are expected to be paid
on what is perpetual debt.
CUDDLY STRUCTURE
That's not to say that investors buying AirFrance's deal
will suffer the same fate. Corporate hybrids have come a long
way since the Thomson hybrid in 2005. Coupons are typically
cash-cumulative and interest-compounding, meaning that investors
can get all their money back if a company that skipped a coupon
starts paying them again.
Furthermore, because AirFrance is unrated, it gave leads BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, CA CIB and Natixis
wiggle room on the structuring to entice investors.
"We have a 500bp step-up at the first call date which
reduces the extension risk of the instrument considerably for
investors who can take some comfort that the deal will be called
at the first opportunity and that's a big selling point," said a
banker involved.
"If it was rated, the step could only be 100bp. For a lot of
investors, it will be about whether they buy into AirFrance's
recovery story or not."
If it sells the deal, AirFrance will get some much-needed
breathing space. Because the bonds are perpetual, they will be
accounted as equity under the International Financial Reporting
Standards.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Laura Benitez, additional
reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Alex Chambers, Luzette
Strauss)