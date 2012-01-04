* China will not cooperate with EU on ETS - CATA
* Will consider legal action vs EU, but no rush on this
* ETS could cost Chinese carriers $123 mln in first year
* Cathay may raise prices, SIA to be more fuel-efficient
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Jan 4 China's
airlines will refuse to pay any carbon costs under the European
Union's Emissions Trading Scheme, while other Asia Pacific
carriers, already battling a weak travel market, are likely to
pass on the extra cost to passengers.
The EU's scheme (ETS) was launched in 2005 as one of the
pillars of the bloc's efforts to combat climate change. From
Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports are included in it.
"China will not cooperate with the European Union on the
ETS, so Chinese airlines will not impose surcharges on customers
relating to the emissions tax," Cai Haibo, deputy
secretary-general of the China Air Transport Association (CATA),
told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday.
CATA represents the country's four major airlines:
flag-carrier Air China Ltd , China Southern
Airlines , China Eastern Airlines
and Hainan Airlines.
EU law makes a provision to enforce fines of 100 euros for
each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for which airlines have not
surrendered carbon allowances. In the event airlines
persistently flout the EU law, the Commission has the option of
banning an aircraft operator.
But the law also allows some flexibility, giving countries
the option of seeking alternative ways to offset airline
emissions.
"Our law gives all countries the choice to reduce aviation's
carbon pollution differently. If they take equivalent measures,
all incoming flights from these countries can be exempt," Isaac
Valero-Ladron, EU spokesman for climate action, said.
"Instead, some countries are basically saying: 'We don't
like your approach, but we aren't going to do anything to reduce
emissions.' Hopefully, these countries will quickly shift their
attention to the need to take bold action at home."
TRADE WAR THREAT
Immediately after a December ruling from Europe's highest
court that inclusion of airlines in the ETS was valid, China's
state-run Xinhua news agency warned of a trade war, although the
foreign ministry later stated its opposition less stridently and
called on the EU to talk to other governments.
The United States has also warned of possible retaliation,
while a draft law in the U.S. Congress proposes to make it
illegal to comply with the EU legislation.
Chinese airlines will consider legal action against the EU
in response to its charges for carbon emissions, Cai said.
But they will not rush into this, he added, mindful that
U.S. airlines in December lost their legal challenge against the
ETS and given that collection of the carbon cost from airlines
will not be until March 2013.
Australia's Qantas Airways has said it was also
considering legal action against the scheme.
"We are now walking on two legs -- first, we would not rule
out the chance of taking legal action and, second, to resort to
the government for retaliatory measures. Several departments
have been looking into this," Cai said.
CATA estimates the scheme will cost Chinese airlines 800
million yuan ($123 million) in the first year and more than
triple that by 2020.
The European Commission has assessed the impact on air fares
at 2 to 12 euros per passenger. For airlines, the cost is
gradual as 85 percent of carbon allowances are handed out for
free this year and bills will be due only next year after
emissions are calculated.
HIGHER PRICES
Germany's Lufthansa, the world's second-largest
long-haul carrier after Dubai's Emirates, warned passengers on
Monday to brace for higher ticket prices as it decided to pass
on costs to the travelling public.
The EU says its ETS, which already applies to other
industries, is the fairest way to tackle aviation's contribution
to global warming in the absence of a global scheme, which more
than a decade of debate at the U.N.'s International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO) has failed to deliver.
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and
some other Asian airlines, facing a sluggish economy and weak
cargo demand, said they might impose surcharges or increase
airfares to counter the ETS impact.
"It's inevitable that increased costs will be passed on to
passengers. We will share the details at the appropriate time,"
said Carolyn Leung, a spokeswoman for Cathay Pacific, whose CEO
has said the ETS would add about HK$50 ($6.44) to a ticket
between Hong Kong and Europe.
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), the world's
second-most valuable airline, said it would try to offset the
impact of the ETS by improving fuel efficiency and reducing its
carbon emissions, which would lower the carbon charges.
"However, we're not yet ruling out any options for
recovering the additional cost," SIA spokesman Nicholas Ionides
said in an emailed response.
Tony Tyler, director general of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA), has said the ETS would cost
airlines 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) this year, and he
warned that airlines could struggle to pass this on to
passengers in a weak travel market.
IATA, whose 230 members carry more than 93 percent of
scheduled international air traffic, forecast a 29 percent drop
in the industry's profit this year to $4.9 billion, dented by
the weak global economy and high fuel prices.
