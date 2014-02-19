SINGAPORE Feb 19 Chinese low-cost carrier
Spring Airlines is set to make an order for up to 30 Airbus
A320 aircraft worth $3 billion at list prices, the
company's chairman told Reuters.
The airline hopes to divide the order between the current
model of the Airbus A320 and the re-engined A320neo, Wang
Zhenghua said in an interview in Singapore.
The additional aircraft will help boost capacity and
preserve market share as more airlines enter the Chinese
low-cost market in the next year, and as the demand for both
leisure and business travel continues to grow domestically.