By Jeffrey Dastin
| April 30
April 30 More than 250 members of Congress have
signed a letter urging the U.S. departments of state and
transportation to seek consultations with Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates over subsidies the states have allegedly given
Gulf airlines.
The letter, sent Thursday, adds to political pressure on the
Obama administration since three U.S. airlines first alleged in
January that Emirates airline, Etihad Airways and
Qatar Airways have received more than $40 billion in subsidies
in the last decade. U.S. airlines say this has allowed the Gulf
carriers to drive down ticket prices and push competitors out of
key markets.
"Failure to address these practices will lead to significant
job losses in the United States and set a dangerous precedent
that could lead to further harm to the U.S. airline industry and
the broader U.S. economy," the letter said.
The Gulf carriers have denied the subsidy allegations and
said U.S. airlines' service is not competitive and has caused
them to lose market share. The carriers say they have supported
thousands of U.S. jobs by buying U.S.-manufactured airplanes and
by flying thousands of travelers to the country, helping the
U.S. economy.
The Obama administration has solicited comments from
interested parties and expects to begin reviewing them by the
end of May.
It has said it is seriously considering the competition
concerns raised by U.S. airlines but that it also remains
committed to the Open Skies policy that authorizes flights to
and from foreign countries.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)