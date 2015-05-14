(Adds new charges and response from Etihad Airways)
By Jeffrey Dastin
May 14 U.S. lawmakers have stepped up pressure
on the Obama administration to take a stance on allegations that
three Gulf airlines received market-distorting subsidies, asking
it to answer several questions by May 20.
In a letter released to media on Thursday, 19 House
Judiciary Committee members including its Republican chairman
and ranking Democrat said they wanted to know whether the
government was aware of foreign airline subsidies, and if so,
how it would respond to them.
There are no international subsidy standards governing
airlines, which is forcing the Obama administration to chart new
territory.
The May 20 deadline comes before the Obama administration
has said it will conclude its review of the subsidy claims. It
solicited comments on the issue from interested parties last
month and said it would begin reviewing them by the end of May.
U.S. airlines say that Gulf-state subsidies amounting to $42
billion let Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar
Airways lower prices and push competitors out of certain
markets, which those airlines have denied.
Etihad, meanwhile, on Thursday charged Delta Air Lines Inc
, United Continental Holdings Inc and American
Airlines Group Inc with receiving more than $70 billion
in government support since 2000, via U.S. bankruptcy
protection, pension guarantees and tax benefits.
"U.S. carriers have been benefiting and continue to benefit
from a highly favorable legal regime," Etihad general counsel
Jim Callaghan said in a news release.
Jill Zuckman, spokeswoman for a U.S airline-union coalition
known as the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, said Etihad's
claims were "baseless" and "distract from the real issue" of
Gulf subsidies.
Two weeks ago, more than 250 members of Congress signed a
letter urging the administration to seek consultations with
Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the alleged subsidies.
The government has said it takes the U.S. airlines' concerns
seriously but is committed to the Open Skies policy that
authorizes flights to and from foreign countries.
The Cargo Airline Association also on Thursday called on the
government to reject protectionist changes to the Open Skies
agreements with Qatar and the UAE, saying its members could not
operate without these and other treaties.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, known
as IAG and parent of British Airways, said most carriers have
benefited from some form of state support.
Qatar Airways was IAG's second-biggest shareholder, after
Capital World Investors, as of March 25.
(Editing by Ted Botha)