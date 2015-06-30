By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, June 30
DUBAI, June 30 Dubai's Emirates airline
on Tuesday denied claims its parent company absorbed
fuel hedge losses from the carrier, giving its most detailed
response yet to allegations it has violated the U.S. Open Skies
agreement with the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. airlines have charged Emirates received at least $5
billion in subsidies since 2004, including hedge losses that its
state-owned parent company assumed. The subsidies allegedly
allowed Emirates to begin driving down prices and driving out
competitors from key markets.
Peers Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have received even
greater government subsidies, the U.S. carriers say.
In a nearly 400-page report released on its website Tuesday,
Emirates said its parent company, Investment Corporation of
Dubai, had not paid for bad bets the airline made on fuel
prices. Rather, ICD profited from the hedges. Emirates said it
briefed U.S. officials on the report on Monday.
The financial disclosures mark the latest move by Emirates
to deter the Obama administration from revisiting aviation
agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, per requests
from Delta Air Lines Inc, United Continental Holdings
Inc and American Airlines Group Inc.
"Emirates can submit as many pages as it wants," said Jill
Zuckman, spokeswoman for the coalition of U.S. airlines and
unions known as the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies. "Our
investigation shows that these massive subsidies have allowed
Emirates, Etihad and Qatar (Airways) to expand far beyond what
market forces could ever support."
A sharp decline in oil prices in 2008 and 2009 put many
airlines in the red globally, as accounting principles required
companies to report how much hedge contracts would have lost had
they settled at the time.
Emirates said Tuesday ICD assumed its hedge contracts as
U.S. carriers claimed. However, the hedge contracts had not yet
settled, and neither ICD nor the government of Dubai was at a
loss.
The airline said it voluntarily declared dividends to ICD to
match any losses the contracts would have upon maturity. The
result turned out to be a gain of more than $100 million for
ICD, Emirates said.
In total, Emirates said it returned more than $3.3 billion
to its shareholders in dividends from a capital base of $218
million in the last 20 years.
The airline also rejected claims that it received
below-market terms from suppliers.
"The legacy carriers have failed to make a persuasive case,"
Emirates President Tim Clark told reporters in Washington D.C.
(Additional reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)