June 1 Etihad Airways on Monday issued it
strongest rebuttal yet of claims that it received
market-distorting subsidies, saying it is required to repay
loans and that its U.S. competitors have a "condescending" view
of non-U.S. law.
The comments by the Abu Dhabi-based carrier mark its latest
move to deter the Obama administration from revisiting aviation
agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. U.S.
airlines say more than $40 billion in subsidies from the
countries have allowed Etihad, Emirates airline and Qatar
Airways to begin driving down prices and push competitors out of
key markets, contrary to the spirit of "Open Skies" agreements
negotiated by the United States.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles)