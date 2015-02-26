(Adds airports letter, further Boeing comment)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Tim Hepher
Feb 26 A push by three U.S. airlines to curb
competition from Gulf state carriers has exposed divisions over
free trade with other powerful U.S. aviation players including
Boeing Co and FedEx Corp, potentially
complicating the airlines' campaign for Obama administration
support.
Delta Air Lines Inc, United and American Airlines
have asked the White House to look into the financial statements
of competitors from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which
they accuse of receiving more than $40 billion in government
subsidies since 2004.
But calls for the United States to tamper with Open Skies
agreements with the Gulf nations are at odds with the stance of
other major U.S. companies that benefit from the pacts.
The agreements eliminate barriers that would block some
FedEx operations and slow the expansion of carriers like
Emirates that have showered Boeing with orders.
Boeing, which like European rival Airbus has filled
its order book with commitments from Gulf carriers, said it
would continue to support pacts such as the more than 100 Open
Skies agreements negotiated by the U.S. since the 1990s.
"Boeing supports a commercial-aviation industry based on
open and fair competition, and Open Skies has long been a key
factor in this, benefiting both U.S. and international
airlines," spokesman Jim Proulx said in an emailed statement.
Boeing later added that it was not jumping directly into the
feud between some of its biggest airline customers.
"We are in no position to make judgments about the
allegations, nor is it our role to do so," spokesman Tim Neale
said.
But experts say the groundswell of support for Open Skies
from Boeing, FedEx and others could make it easier for the White
House to resist renegotiating individual agreements.
"I think the entry into the fray of Boeing and the others as
countervailing pressures to the airlines will make it easier
politically for the administration to do what I believe the
Department of Transportation wants to do, namely, to continue to
pursue its successful Open Skies strategy," said New York
University law professor Michael E. Levine.
Other companies were more blunt.
"The U.S. should not capitulate to the interests of a few
carriers who stand ready to put their narrow, protectionist
interests ahead of the economic benefits that Open Skies
provides," David Bronczeck, chief executive of FedEx's Express
air cargo unit said in a Feb. 18 letter to the heads of the U.S.
Departments of State, Transportation and Commerce.
JetBlue Airways Corp, which has a codeshare
agreement with Emirates, wrote a similar letter.
Meanwhile, a group representing 200 North American airports
said it had written to the Obama administration warning that the
U.S. "leadership role" in international aviation could be
threatened by any weakening of the Open Skies policy.
LIBERALIZATION DISPUTES
Delta, United Continental Holdings Inc and American
Airlines Group Inc say in the report - which has been
reviewed by Reuters but not yet been made public - that they
support Open Skies agreements but not their abuse through what
they regard as trade-distorting Gulf subsidies.
Historically, however, analysts say the top U.S. carriers
have been involved in frequent disputes about liberalization.
"The major U.S. carriers have opposed Open Skies and
deregulation all along the way, even from the word go, and yet
have been major beneficiaries due to domestic consolidation and
also globally in terms of market access," said Peter Harbison, a
chairman of Sydney-based consultancy CAPA-Centre for Aviation.
Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways deny receiving
subsidies. So far, the Obama administration says it is reviewing
the U.S. airlines' claims but has made no decisions.
In an interview with Reuters Wednesday, Emirates
President Tim Clark hinted at possible legal action over
potential commercial harm done by the U.S. airlines' campaign.
The clash between Delta and the Gulf airlines has taken a
caustic turn, including remarks by Delta's chief executive that
were perceived as linking the Gulf carriers with the Sept. 11
attacks on the United States in 2001.. Delta
later clarified its remarks and apologized.
Clark also called his U.S. rivals' service "shoddy" and said
they would do better to focus on improving their own product.
The Business Travel Coalition, a for-profit company whose
clients include travel agents and corporate travel managers,
agrees that the top U.S. airlines have only themselves to blame
for the market share loss, a contention disputed by Delta.
Still, the U.S. airlines may have one trump card to play in
the form of Americans for Fair Skies, an organization opposed to
alleged Gulf subsidies that is the project of former Air Line
Pilots Association President and former Delta captain, Lee Moak.
