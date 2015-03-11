March 11 A United Arab Emirates aviation official said Wednesday that the country is "happy to talk" with the United States about alleged state subsidies received by Gulf airlines but added that no government action currently is necessary, according to the media outlet Gulf News.

A group of U.S. airlines and unions that has lobbied the United States to address the alleged subsides applauded the comments in a press release on Wednesday. Still, the U.A.E. official, an assistant director-general at the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the two governments should commit to their "Open Skies" policies, which authorize commercial flying between the countries, the report said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)