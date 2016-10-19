(Adds discussion of fare distribution, airline industry
comment)
WASHINGTON Oct 18 The White House announced
efforts on Tuesday to improve air travel by requiring airlines
to refund baggage handling fees if luggage is "substantially
delayed" and requiring online travel agents to provide neutral
search results.
The government also said it would probe a long-time practice
by some airlines of preventing various travel websites from
showing their fares to gauge the impact on consumers.
The effort in the waning days of President Barack Obama's
administration is aimed at responding to complaints from
consumers that range from delayed or damaged baggage and
wheelchairs, to pricey add-ons like payments for seat
assignments.
"The actions we're announcing today will help consumers know
how airlines are performing, will make sure that consumers don't
have to pay for services they don't receive and will help
consumers find the best flight options for them," Jason Furman,
chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told
reporters.
As part of the move, the Transportation Department issued an
advanced notice of proposed rulemaking which would require
airlines to refund baggage fees if luggage is "substantially
delayed." The department did not define a substantial delay.
The Transportation Department also released new final rules,
effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register,
that would require airlines and online ticket agents to ensure
that their search results are neutral.
"We are trying to assure that ... a ticket agent doesn't
rank flights of an individual airline higher or lower in search
results because of incentive payments or any other business
reason," a Transportation Department official told reporters.
The new final rules would also require big U.S. airlines to
report how often they lose or damage wheelchairs. The department
is also considering a rule requiring airlines to disclose all
fees to ticket agents to eliminate surprise charges.
Charlie Leocha, chairman of consumer advocacy group
Travelers United, said he supported the Democratic
administration's initiative and that he hoped Hillary Clinton,
also a Democrat, would press on with the rule-making if she is
elected president on Nov. 8.
"I just have to hope that she would be a good steward of
consumer needs and that she doesn't let corporate interests get
in the way," he added.
PROBING PRICING PRACTICES
U.S. airlines said they largely welcomed the initiatives,
but the government's probe into how airlines control where their
fares are displayed struck a nerve in the industry.
For months, airlines have been trying to draw passengers
away from low-price comparison sites and back to their own home
pages where they can sell travelers additional services like
airport lounge access, extra legroom or hotel stays.
Revenue from "upselling" customers has become as crucial as
ever because top U.S. airlines are seeing their profit margins
squeezed from higher wages and a glut of flights abroad.
The government said it would investigate moves by airlines
to restrict other websites' access to their fare information as
a "potentially unfair business (practice)." It said it was
requesting information from airlines, consumer groups and others
about how the practice impacts travelers.
Airlines have said they aim to be agnostic about where
customers buy their tickets and are working with third parties
to make their travel packages widely available. But they reserve
the right not to work with travel agencies that counteract their
revenue strategy.
"Dictating to the airline industry distribution and
commercial practices would only benefit those third parties who
distribute tickets, not the flying public," said Nicholas Calio,
chief executive officer of Washington-based trade group Airlines
for America, in a statement.
The probe follows a lobbying push by online travel agencies
last year. In a study commissioned by the agencies' trade group,
the Travel Technology Association, it was found that restricting
the ability to comparison-shop would result in ticket prices
increasing more than 11 percent.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson in Washington
and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Joseph White and Lisa
Shumaker)