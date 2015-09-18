BRIEF-Abivax initiates clinical trial (ABX464-005) to evaluate effect of ABX464 on HIV-reservoirs in HIV patients
* Initiates clinical trial (ABX464-005) to evaluate the effect of ABX464 on HIV-reservoirs in HIV patients
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The United States is still reviewing U.S. airlines' subsidy allegations over what they say are subsidies being provided to three Gulf airlines, the State Department said on Friday following U.S. Secretary Of State John Kerry's meeting with the chief executives of two U.S. airlines.
On Thursday, Kerry met with the CEOs of American Airlines and Delta Airlines at their request to discuss their concerns and recommendations for government, the State Department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Initiates clinical trial (ABX464-005) to evaluate the effect of ABX464 on HIV-reservoirs in HIV patients
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.