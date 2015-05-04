(Adds U.S. airline coalition and Qatar Airways comments)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK May 4 Qatar Airways on Monday said it
plans to expand its services to the United States, in a move
that rankled U.S. airlines which accuse it of competing unfairly
through state subsidies.
The Gulf carrier announced its first direct flights to Los
Angeles, Boston and Atlanta from its Doha hub and its second
daily flight to New York.
The expansion comes as Delta Air Lines Inc, United
Continental Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc
press for a temporary freeze on new Gulf airline service
to the United States.
The U.S. airlines and their unions have alleged that Qatar
Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways have received
more than $40 billion in subsidies from their home governments
in the last decade.
This, they say, has allowed the Gulf carriers to drive down
ticket prices and begin pushing competitors out of key markets.
The Gulf carriers have denied the allegations and said U.S.
airlines are losing market share due to poor service.
"This is yet another example of the Gulf carriers racing
against the clock to dump more subsidized capacity on the U.S.
and diverting passengers away from the U.S. airlines," Jill
Zuckman, spokeswoman for the coalition of U.S. airlines and
unions known as the Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, said in a
statement on Monday.
"The harm from these actions is real and immediate," she
said.
Qatar Airways said it would fly two-aisle Boeing Co
777 aircraft to Los Angeles and Atlanta. It would fly a
two-aisle Airbus Group NV 350-900 XWB aircraft on its
Boston route and for its second New York flight.
Los Angeles service begins Jan. 1, 2016, followed by extra
New York service on March 1, Boston service on March 16 and
Atlanta service on July 1.
While the Obama administration said it would begin reviewing
interested parties' comments on the subsidy claims by the end of
May, the three U.S. airlines have charged the Gulf carriers with
taking advantage of the waiting period, with Emirates also
adding new flights to Orlando, Boston and Seattle.
Akbar Al Baker, chief executive officer of Qatar Airways
Group, said in a statement, "As Qatar Airways continues its
global expansion, we are delighted to be offering even more
gateways in the United States, connecting passengers from
destinations across the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent,
Africa and Southeast Asia."
