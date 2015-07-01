NEW YORK, July 1 Connecticut's attorney general
is investigating whether the largest U.S. airlines are working
together to constrain capacity to keep ticket prices high, and
has asked for meetings with the companies to discuss the matter.
In letters sent to Delta Air Lines Inc, United
Continental Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc
and Southwest Airlines Co in late June,
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said the state is
"significantly concerned" about the state of competition in the
airline industry.
"It appears that the major airlines have uniformly decided
not to increase capacity - perhaps in an effort to keep ticket
prices high and maintain their record profit margins, all at the
expense of consumers," Jepsen said in the letters, a copy of
which were reviewed by Reuters.
Jepsen said he is acting because of concern that competitors
in the airline market may have been "improperly coordinating
with one another."
News of the state probe comes after the U.S. Justice
Department said it is investigating possible antitrust
violations by the U.S. airlines. It did not specify which
airlines were being probed.
Jaclyn Falkowski, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut AG,
declined further comment.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Soyoung Kim)