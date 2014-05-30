(Adds video)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK May 30 Copa Airlines said on
Friday the Venezuelan government owes it approximately $500
million in unrepatriated revenue, approximately 12 percent of
what the local airline association says is owed to airlines
because of currency controls.
On Friday Venezuela said it will begin releasing $2.1
billion in hard currency to companies that have struggled to
obtain greenbacks as a result of the controls. Airlines are
expected to see a $486 million disbursement.
Speaking just before the government's announcement, Pedro
Heilbron, the chief executive officer of Copa's parent Company
Copa Holdings, said the dispute has resulted in drastic cutback
in seat capacity for its Venezuelan operations.
"By July 1st we will have reduced around 40 percent of our
seat offering into Venezuela, both from Panama and from
Colombia," Heilbron told Reuters before meeting investors in New
York.
"That will take us to a point where the risk of accumulating
Venezuelan currency, Bolivars, will be minimal," he said.
Venezuela's local airline industry association said on
Thursday that 24 international airlines have an estimated $4.2
billion trapped in the country due to currency controls.
The Venezuelan government requires airlines to sell tickets
in the local bolivar currency, but has been slow to allow
repatriation of funds under strict foreign currency controls.
"We have had informal conversations but we have not had a
formal offer," Heilbron said, adding he expected a near-term
solution.
The finance minister this week said Venezuela had made
pending currency disbursements to six airlines, without
detailing the amounts.
Copa, with 92 planes in operation, expects to end the year
with 98, the majority of them Boeing 737-800's and 737-700's.
Heilbron said the airline has firm orders for 37 more
aircraft and options on another eight, filling out its growth
plans through 2019.
The airline has no plans to expand beyond the Americas but
will add more frequency to existing routes.
"What we have guided to this year is more or less 10 percent
capacity growth," he said, adding "We have also guided to
operating margins between 19 and 21 percent for the year."
Shares of Copa hit a seven-week high on Friday of $144.53 a
share before losing ground to end down 0.46 percent on the day
at $142.93.
(Additional reporting by Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by
James Dalgleish)