NICOSIA Aug 25 Cyprus is seeking non-binding
proposals to take over national carrier Cyprus Airways
by Aug. 29, the island's transport minister said on Monday.
The government wants a strategic investor to take over
Cyprus Airways, a state-controlled airline which has been making
losses for years.
Ryanair, Europe's largest budget airline, and
Greece's Aegean are among firms which submitted
non-binding expressions of interest last month for the carrier,
the only domestic airline in Cyprus.
About 15 interested parties, with which authorities have
signed non-disclosure agreements, should submit non-binding
business proposals by the end of this week, communications and
works minister Marios Demetriades said.
The parties would then be shortlisted, and asked to submit
binding offers.
"We hope that by the end of September, or the beginning of
October we will have concluded on the best solution,"
Demetriades told reporters.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told reporters in Dublin last
week the airline would propose it could boost Cyprus Airways's
passenger numbers to 3 million per year from 600,000 currently,
down 50 percent from peak.
Ryanair representatives met with the Cypriot government on
Friday, while on Monday Aegean executives were to meet with
authorities.
Cyprus Airways has seen profit margins tumble over the years
as cheaper competitors, Ryanair included, have encroached onto
markets once considered a virtual monopoly. It has gone through
several restructurings and sold assets to remain in business.
It is also under European Commission scrutiny for receiving
state aid in violation of competition rules.
