March 16 The number of travelers flying on U.S.
airlines is expected to grow by about 50 percent in the next two
decades, according to a report by the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration.
The FAA forecast on Monday that U.S. airlines will carry
1.14 billion passengers by 2035, up from an estimated 756.3
million last year, assuming in part that U.S. real gross
domestic product grows on average by 2.4 percent per year in
that time.
Likewise, the FAA expects the number of miles traveled by
paying passengers to grow an average of 2.5 percent a year to
1.44 trillion in 2035.
Driving the growth, passengers to and from the United States
on U.S. and foreign carriers are projected to increase 4.7
percent in 2015 and more than double by 2035, the report said.
It said travel to and from Latin America is growing the
fastest, at 4.4 percent per year. The Asia-Pacific region, where
U.S. airlines are fiercely competing, followed closely at 4.3
percent annual growth.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)