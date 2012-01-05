NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's aviation regulator, which met with beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines and Air India Express to discuss issues relating to passenger safety, said there was no threat of any carrier's licence being cancelled, a top official said on Thursday.

Bharat Bhushan, director general of civil aviation, said airlines were going through financial difficulties, and the regulator had asked airlines to meet its concerns in a time bound manner.

The DGCA had sought explanations from carriers on safety concerns highlighted by the regulator's internal report. . (Reporting by Annie Banerjee; Writing by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)