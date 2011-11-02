Nov 2 The United Nations body responsible for civil aviation has approved a working paper that urges the European Union not to include non-EU carriers in its carbon emissions trading system, according to sources at an International Civil Aviation meeting in Montreal on Wednesday.

The move is the latest attempt by Europe's trading partners to block Europe's plans to force airlines to pay for emissions by making them enter a market-based trading scheme from Jan. 1, which opponents describe as discriminatory and illegal.

"ICAO just adopted the declaration as expected," an EU source said. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Barbara Lewis in Brussels; editing by Janet Guttsman)