* UN body plunged into row over EU emissions plan
* ICAO designed blueprint for modern air travel
* Lightning rod for Cold War conflicts
By Tim Hepher
Nov 2 Next time you squeeze into your
middle-row airline seat and hear the instruction "fasten your
seatbelt," consider for a moment that you're a small part of
diplomatic history.
Almost every aspect of modern air travel, from safety
briefings to security, navigation and medical exams for pilots,
has been hashed out in a discreet backwater of the United
Nations.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) sets
standards for air travel as part of a plethora of international
organizations that sprang up toward the end of World War II.
Its work is reassuringly low-key, with zero room for
risk-taking or shortcuts as the 190-nation agency keeps watch
over the global aviation system and its minuscule margin for
error.
In all, ICAO sets 10,000 rules without which the connected
lifestyle so many take for granted would simply be impossible.
"It all happens quietly and behind the scenes, but it makes
it possible to fly all over the world quickly and on time,"
said David MacKenzie, a history professor at Ryerson University
in Toronto who has published a history of the 64-year-old
body.
Now, the Montreal-headquartered agency has been thrust into
a new role at the center of what could become the first serious
carbon trade war, with a resolution adopted on Wednesday.
Urged on by the United States, China and others, ICAO
called on the European Union to halt plans to tackle jet
pollution through a cap-and-trade scheme. [ID:nL5E7M22NS]
The 26 nations form a majority of ICAO's 36-nation
governing council and have instructed the agency to press
forward with attempts to come up with a better global plan
within two years.
It is a challenging task for an entity created to oversee
neatly bordered airspace, but which now seeks an elusive
formula for tackling emissions that defy frontiers.
ICAO has no policing powers and has to rely on consensus to
enforce its will. But non-European diplomats hope Wednesday's
declaration will put pressure on Brussels to back down.
"ICAO allows members to let off steam just like any other
international organization," MacKenzie said. "It can do what
its members want and it gives them the machinery to express
views on other things."
Air travel is excluded from the World Trade Organization,
even though the WTO referees the world's largest trade dispute
between plane manufacturers Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N).
COLD WAR MEETINGS
With its own parliamentary assembly and diplomatic
machinery, ICAO has already served as a safe harbor for issues
that member countries found too hot to handle elsewhere.
On occasions it became a forum for Cold War disputes that
would otherwise pose grave risks.
Its chambers allowed the West to vent anger against Moscow
after the shooting down of a Korean airliner by Soviet jets in
1983 without triggering a direct confrontation.
It became the scene of acrimonious disputes after allowing
the Palestine Liberation Organization to have observer status
in the 1970s, and there were tough debates about whether China
should become a member, MacKenzie said.
But it also provided opportunities for discreet contacts as
one of the few places where U.S. and Cuban officials could meet
officially during an era of tensions over alleged hijackings,
though there is no firm evidence such channels were ever used.
The agency has a major role in dealing with air piracy.
ICAO was created after the United States invited more than
50 allies to agree to a common air navigation system in 1944.
As World War Two wound down, planners wondered how to
direct the know-how and energy invested in bombers toward
passenger flight with a system able to support mass commercial
aviation.
The resulting Chicago Convention called for the creation of
ICAO, which was officially established in 1947.
The convention's very first article -- "every state has
complete and exclusive sovereignty over airspace above its
territory" -- is at the center of the new emissions row today.
Under EU plans, foreign airspace would form part of the
calculations used to set charges. But the United States and
other dissenting nations say this would violate sovereignty.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; additional reporting by
Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Allison Martell and Janet Guttsman
in Toronto)