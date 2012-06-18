* Will ask council to narrow options at June meeting
* Expects draft by March
By Allison Martell
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 18 The head of the
United Nations body that oversees civil aviation said o n M onday
he expects to have a draft proposal on measures to tackle
emissions from aviation by March 2013, rather than at the end of
2012 as he had said previously.
The International Civil Aviation Organization's governing
council is expected to discuss "market-based measures" to reduce
emissions next week. Secretary-General Raymond Benjamin said he
will ask it to eliminate one of four options on the table at
that session. Others could be ruled out when the council meets
again in the autumn.
"I believe that the turning point will be in March next
year, when we will put one option on the table, if all goes
well," he said. "It depends on the member states."
Stiff resistance from China, the United States and other
nations to the European Union's airline emissions trading scheme
has put the ICAO under pressure to come up with a global
alternative that could resolve the dispute. In March, Benjamin
told Reuters that ICAO was on track to have a draft by the end
of 2012.
Under the EU's system, airlines must buy permits for
greenhouse gas emissions for planes operating in, and traveling
to and from, Europe. Opponents say that violates non-EU states'
sovereignty, and that ICAO is the right place to come up with an
emission-reduction plan.
Benjamin spoke on the sidelines of a media event at
Toronto's main airport, where he was about to board a special
Air Canada flight powered partly by used cooking oil.
It was part of a marathon four-flight trip from ICAO's
Montreal headquarters to Rio+20, the U.N. Conference on
Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro.
The journey, which involves several airlines and aircraft
from Airbus, Boeing Co and Canada's Bombardier
Inc, is meant to highlight the aviation industry's
progress toward sustainability.
ESCALATING CONFLICT
Benjamin said his ultimate objective is ICAO's autumn 2013
assembly, where its 191 members would have to approve any global
emissions plan. The full assembly meets only once every three
years.
"We have to have something for the assembly," he said.
But an early consensus on the smaller council would give
some reassurance that the U.N. body can help resolve escalating
conflict over the EU plan.
The China Air Transport Association said last week that
China will take countermeasures that could include impounding
European aircraft if the EU punishes Chinese airlines for not
complying with its scheme.
The warning came as EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard
said carriers would have to submit carbon emissions data or face
enforcement action.
Airbus says that because of the trade row, Chinese airlines
have suspended long-distance jet orders worth up to $14 billion.
The ICAO council's President Roberto Kobeh Gonzalez told
Reuters in March that the four options being considered are
mandatory offsetting of emissions from airlines, mandatory
offsetting with some revenue-generating mechanism, and two
cap-and-trade systems.
Under one, all aviation emissions could be traded. Under the
other, only increases or decreases from an initial emissions
baseline could be traded.
