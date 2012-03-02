March 2 The head of the United Nations
body that oversees civil aviation said on Friday that his agency
still plans to have a proposal on measures to address emissions
from aviation by the end of 2012.
A trade conflict over the European Union's emissions trading
scheme has pushed the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) to accelerate its hunt for "market-based measures" to
combat climate change.
Secretary General Raymond Benjamin told Reuters that four
unspecified options are still being considered by ICAO's
governing council, and two others have been eliminated.
