March 15 The United Nations body that
oversees civil aviation has asked a working group to keep
examining options to address emissions from aviation, but there
is already conflict on the roles to be played by developed and
developing countries, according to one official who attended a
top-level meeting on Wednesday.
The official, who asked not to be identified because he is
not authorized to speak to the media, said the idea of "common
but differentiated responsibilities" was a point of conflict in
four hours of debate at the governing council meeting of the
International Civil Aviation Organization.
The concept of differentiated responsibilities argues that
developed countries should shoulder most of the burden for
cutting emissions.
In a decision obtained by Reuters, the council instructed a
working group to continue its study on "market-based measures"
to deal with aviation emissions and report back at the next
council meeting, scheduled for June.
The decision added a new request, asking the working group
to evaluate whether the measures being studied can "accommodate
the special circumstances and respective capabilities of
developing countries."
Montreal-based ICAO was thrust into the spotlight after the
European Union proposed controversial new rules for airline
carbon emissions.
The EU rules, which took effect Jan. 1, mean that all
airlines that use EU airports must pay into a carbon offset
program. That stirred threats of an international trade war with
the potential to disrupt global air traffic.
Late in 2011, ICAO said it would accelerate its hunt for an
alternative to the EU scheme. It aims to have a draft proposal
by the end of 2012.
The official said a large majority of the council voted for
the decision, including the China, Russia, the United States,
and the European members.
