PARIS Nov 2 Global airlines urged the European Union on Wednesday to back down on plans to charge for pollution from Jan. 1, saying it should be left to a United Nations body to create consistent rules for everyone.

Tony Tyler, director general of the International Air Transport Association which represents 230 carriers, said the EU's plans to apply its Emissions Trading Scheme to aviation would cost airlines 1.2 billion euros in 2012, a figure equivalent to a quarter of their estimated global profits for 2011.

Airlines will not generally be able to pass this on to consumers because the market is too weak, he told reporters in a conference call.

The United States and China are among 26 nations expected to raise their opposition to the EU's plans at a meeting of the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organizaton in Montreal later on Wednesday.

Tyler said that airlines did not object to market tools to tackle pollution, but that the EU should abandon its unilateral initiative and co-operate with other states through ICAO to avoid what the head of an airport industry association, speaking at the same event, called the risk of a damaging trade conflict.

The EU says its scheme is fair and necessary to combat growth in emissions.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)