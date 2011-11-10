WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. aviation regulators want airlines flying certain wide body jets to upgrade engine software to guard against unexpected shutdowns, or flameouts, caused by ice.

The proposed Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directive on Thursday would cover nearly 700 General Electric (GE.N) CF6-80C2B turbofan engines on Boeing Co (BA.N) 747 and 767 aircraft, GE and the FAA said.

The FAA, acting after a dozen reports of momentary flameouts, ordered fixes in 2007 to prevent engines from ingesting ice crystals and knocking out power. The engines restart on their own.

GE responded with a software upgrade in 2009 that it said appears to work well, but not all carriers have followed through with the upgrade. The FAA now wants to ensure that the change is made on U.S. passenger and cargo planes equipped with that particular GE engine.

Overseas aviation regulators usually follow such directives, if they are finalized, for their own airlines. (Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Carol Bishopric)