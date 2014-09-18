ABU DHABI, Sept 18 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is on track to raise about $2 billion in loans this year to fund its equity investments around the world and aircraft purchases, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Last year we raised approximately $2 billion, this year we are on track to raise approximately $2 billion," James Rigney told reporters on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Abu Dhabi.

"The primary focus of that money is aircraft-related, and also for investments made in equity."

The funds would be raised through loans, he said, declining to name the lenders.

Etihad has aggressively pursued a global expansion strategy by picking up equity stakes in eight airlines around the world, including Air Berlin, Aer Lingus, Virgin Australia and, most recently, Alitalia. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)