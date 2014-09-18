ABU DHABI, Sept 18 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is
on track to raise about $2 billion in loans this year to fund
its equity investments around the world and aircraft purchases,
its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"Last year we raised approximately $2 billion, this year we
are on track to raise approximately $2 billion," James Rigney
told reporters on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Abu
Dhabi.
"The primary focus of that money is aircraft-related, and
also for investments made in equity."
The funds would be raised through loans, he said, declining
to name the lenders.
Etihad has aggressively pursued a global expansion strategy
by picking up equity stakes in eight airlines around the world,
including Air Berlin, Aer Lingus, Virgin
Australia and, most recently, Alitalia.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)