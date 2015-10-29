* Lufthansa, Air France-KLM report better than expected Q3
results
* Shares drop on continuing labour issues
* Management say low fuel price benefit only temporary
BERLIN/PARIS, Oct 29 Lufthansa and Air
France-KLM reported better than expected third-quarter
results on Thursday, thanks to cheaper fuel and strong seasonal
demand, but warned they still needed to cut costs to compete
with more nimble rivals.
Lufthansa also raised its profit forecast for the full year,
predicting its highest ever adjusted operating profit of between
1.75 and 1.95 billion euros ($1.92-2.14 billion) this year.
But shares in both airline groups dropped after the results,
with traders citing profit-taking after a recent strong run and
concerns over continuing disputes with labour over their cost
cutting programmes.
"Given the highly competitive nature of the industry,
structural changes and self-help measures carry much higher
importance than any short term favourable market environment,"
Commerzbank analyst Johannes Braun said.
Both groups are battling to bring costs down to a level
where they can compete with budget carriers like Ryanair
and easyJet in Europe and with more efficient Gulf
carriers and other rivals in their mainstay long-haul markets.
But the improved results threaten to make the task of
winning their workforces round to making more cuts that much
more difficult, analysts say.
IAG's boss Willie Walsh has been praised for
managing to cut costs at both British Airways and Iberia, but
travel markets at the time were still weak and Iberia was
struggling to survive.
In contrast Lufthansa has already been hit by over a dozen
pilot strikes over 18 months while Air France has had to lower
its sights on cost cuts after recent stormy negotiations ended
with managers fleeing a meeting and scrambling over fences.
Lufthansa's main cabin crew union was quick to point out on
Thursday that the biggest improvements in the results came from
the core Lufthansa brand. The union has set a deadline of this
Sunday for Lufthansa to make an improved offer in wide-ranging
talks covering pay, pensions and working conditions.
"We think the pay department should take a look at the
profit and loss sheet before Nov. 1," union head Nicoley
Baublies tweeted.
However, both Lufthansa and Air France-KLM said their
third-quarter results were flattered by temporary factors and
warned of fare competiton hotting up.
"It's something that can't last, not least because we don't
have enough visibility for the winter season when we see quite
significant increases in (industry) capacity on European
long-haul, and even more so intra-Europe," Pierre-Francois
Riolacci, finance director of the Franco-Dutch carrier said.
He was speaking after the airline reported a third-quarter
operating profit that almost quadrupled to 898 million euros on
revenues that rose 10.8 percent to 7.415 billion euros, ahead of
the average of analysts' forecasts for a profit of 694 million
and revenue of 7.24 billion.
Results for the comparable quarter last year had been hit by
a pilots' strike.
Meanwhile Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said his
group was facing 700 million euros of headwinds in terms of
additional costs each year, due to inflation and expenses such
as airport user charges, and that the reason why results this
year had improved at its core airlines business was because it
had restricted growth.
"We are at a turning point in the industry," he said. "We
will require decisions that will be difficult for unions. We are
aware of that and we respect it."
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
