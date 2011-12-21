* FAA fatigue rule would reduce maximum work day
* Rule seen costing airlines millions
(Adds details, quote from official)
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Airline pilots would work
fewer hours and get longer breaks between shifts under a long
delayed revision to U.S. regulations introduced on Wednesday
The Federal Aviation Administration measure, which was
fought for years by airlines over cost and scheduling concerns,
aims to keep flight crews as fresh and alert as possible and
reduce mistakes.
"This new rule gives pilots enough time to get the rest
they really need," said Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.
The policy, which was last updated in the mid-1980s, would
reduce the maximum work day from 16 hours to 14 hours per day.
Pilots would get at least 30 hours free from duty on a weekly
basis, a 25 percent increase over current policy.
The rule would cost airlines $297 million over 10 years.
Cargo carriers are exempt.
The change was ordered by Congress following the crash of a
commuter plane in Buffalo, New York, in 2009 that killed 50
people. While investigators did not blame the crash on fatigue,
they did say the crew was probably overtired during the late
night flight.
Airlines have two years to comply.
(Reporting by John Crawley in Washington)