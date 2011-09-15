* Airlines say FAA regulation would cost up to 27,000 jobs
* Regulation would also lead to capacity cuts
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Big U.S. airlines told the
Obama administration on Thursday complying with a regulation in
the works to combat pilot fatigue would cost $2 billion a year
and over time cut 27,000 jobs directly tied to the industry.
The carriers' top trade group, the Air Transport
Association, said in a letter to the White House budget office
the cost of the fatigue rule also would result in the loss of
thousands of airport, manufacturing and other jobs related to
the airline industry.
Airlines would not be able to raise prices sufficiently to
meet the costs of complying, forcing carriers to cut capacity
and eliminate jobs, ATA said.
Service to small communities, which is very important to
members of Congress, could be especially vulnerable, the
association said.
The industry estimates over 10 years were provided by
Oliver Wyman consultants, which analyzed the economic
assumptions used by the FAA.
"These job losses are staggering, particularly at a time
when unemployment persists above 9 percent and job creation is
at the top of the agenda for the president and Congress," said
Nicholas Calio, ATA president and chief executive.
Airlines joined defense companies and other industries in
using the prospect of job losses to blunt proposed Obama
administration regulations or congressional efforts to cut
federal spending.
Republicans in the House of Representatives pushed through
a bill on Thursday that would curb the enforcement powers of
the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The legislation,
which has broad support from business, was triggered by the
board's anti-labor suit against Boeing Co (BA.N).
ATA also called on the Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) to revise the pilot fatigue regulation, saying the
current proposal is not based on science and operational
experience and does not demonstrate safety benefits.
The FAA plan, proposed in 2010, would increases rest
requirements and set varying limits for how long pilots can fly
on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Congress ordered the
agency to draft rules by August and the changes are in the
final stages of review.
The rule was triggered by a 2009 crash of a Colgan Air
commuter plane near Buffalo that killed 49 people.
Investigators raised pilot fatigue as an issue, but it was not
cited as causing the accident.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Andre Grenon)