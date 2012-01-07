MUMBAI Jan 7 India's Civil Aviation
Ministry is likely to drop its opposition to higher investment
by foreign airlines in the sector and agree to let them hold up
to 49 percent in domestic carriers, the Economic Times reported
on Saturday, citing an unidentified ministry official.
The country's new civil aviation minister, Ajit Singh,
believes that international carriers could be allowed to hold a
more than 26 percent stake, the official told the newspaper.
The ministry, under Singh's predecessor, Vayalar Ravi, had
proposed allowing foreign airlines to invest less than 26
percent in Indian carriers..
India at present bars foreign carriers from owning stakes in
Indian airlines, though foreign investors are allowed to invest
up to 49 percent.
"We may further relax our stance on allowing foreign
carriers to invest in Indian airlines. There is no difference
between 26 percent and 49 percent because the rights of the
shareholders remain the same at these two different levels of
shareholding," the official was quoted as saying.
A ministry spokesman was not available for comment.
The higher permissable investment would come as a lifeline
to India's struggling carriers, notably debt-laden Kingfisher
Airlines which is struggling to raise funds.
Doubts over the revival of Kingfisher intensified after the
country's top lender, State Bank of India, said this
week it considered its loans to the airline to be
non-performing. Other lenders were also concerned about their
exposure to Kingfisher, a banking source told Reuters.
India's ailing airlines are expected to post a combined loss
of $2.5 billion-$3 billion for the year ending in March 2012,
according to a forecast by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Robert Birsel)