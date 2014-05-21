May 21 U.S. airlines should disclose fees for
checked baggage and other basic services to make it easier for
travelers to discern the true cost of a ticket, the U.S.
Transportation Department said on Wednesday.
The agency proposed rules requiring U.S. carriers to specify
the costs for those extra charges at all points of sale,
including online purchases. The regulations would also stipulate
that online sites allowing flight searches, such as Google and
Kayak, must also provide more information on ticket
costs.
The new rules would build on regulations issued in 2009 and
2011 seeking greater disclosure of airline taxes and fees.
In a statement, the department said charges for additional
air-travel services were difficult for buyers to determine up
front.
The proposed rules would also require airlines and agents to
disclose on initial website itinerary displays whether flights
sold are operated in partnership with other carriers. Big travel
agents would have to respond quickly to consumer complaints and
offer the option of holding reservations at quoted fares without
payment for 24 hours if made a week or more before departure.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Paul Simao)