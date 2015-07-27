BRUSSELS, July 27 The European Commission said
on Monday it had referred France to the European Court of
Justice for failing to recover state aid from Ryanair
and Transavia for contractual and marketing
arrangements with French airports.
The Commission decided in July 2014 that France should
recover close to 10 million euros in total because it found that
the airlines paid less than the additional costs linked to their
presence in the airport.
However, the Commission said that France had failed to
recover the aid within the required period of four months.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)