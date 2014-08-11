* Selling tickets not profitable; airlines need new impetus
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Aug 11 Beset by low air fares and
relentless competition, airlines around the world are waking up
to the value of their frequent flyer programmes and realising
they can boost profits as well as brand profile.
A multitude of global carriers - preserved by complex
cross-border ownership rules that curb dealmaking - means that
simply selling tickets is no longer lucrative. Industry body
IATA predicts a 3.5 percent drop in fares this year and for
airlines' net profit margins to reach just 2.4 percent.
As airlines dig around for new ways to make money, many of
them are finding it buried deep in their marketing departments.
Dating back to American Airlines' launch of AAdvantage in
1981, FFPs were originally used to encourage a customer to spend
their money with just one carrier by offering free flights as
rewards once enough miles had been collected.
Nowadays, however, the programmes, with their rich customer
data, have become a currency of their own as airlines realise
their value to companies such as credit card providers, hire car
companies and hotels. An example: Delta commanded $675
million from American Express for its Skymiles in
2011-2013, according to Euromonitor analyst Nadejda Popova.
Those are not the only kind of deals to which airlines have
turned, increasingly inventive as profits nosedive. In 2012
Germany's ailing Air Berlin sold a 70 percent stake in
its Topbonus programme to Etihad for 185 million euros ($247.72
million), more than the market value of the German company as a
whole at the time. In 2013 an IPO of Smiles helped
Brazil's Gol bring down net debt.
Now industry watchers expect more such deals, spin-offs and
stock market listings as airlines try to unlock more value from
these businesses - and in turn drive more new revenues.
Brazil's Valor Economico newspaper reported recently that
the country's third-largest airline Azul Linhas Aereas could
follow in the steps of rivals TAM and GOL by floating its
TudoAzul frequent flyer programme as a way of raising funds in
the capital market, citing the programme's director.
"The visibility you get from establishing it as a separate
unit and the additional focus that it then has in terms of
becoming profitable in its own right pushes it to generate
revenue from sources other than the core FFP," Jonathan Wober,
chief financial analyst at CAPA - Centre for Aviation, an
independent aviation market analysis group.
VALUATION
Given that airlines often don't report separate figures,
it's hard to say precisely what FFPs are worth. But the figures
that are available show how richly valued they are.
When Air Canada spun off 12.5 percent of its
frequent flyer programme in 2005 it was valued at C$2 billion
($1.82 billion), or around 20 times its then annual profit of
C$99 million. More recently, analysts have put a value of up to
$2.5 billion on the loyalty division of Quantas -
almost 10 times the unit's annual profit - as Qantas prepares to
float or sell part of it under a restructuring.
There are benefits for those airlines that do make money
too. Deutsche Lufthansa's new chief executive Carsten
Spohr said last month that giving its frequent flyer programme
Miles & More an independent profile would lift the entire
group's profitability and provide money needed for new planes.
Analysts at KPMG say it's worth an airline putting a
programme into a separate unit first before attempting a stock
market flotation.
"For IPOs there are a lot of requirements when it comes to
transparency. I would recommend letting the programme report
results for one or two years first so the market has access to
numbers," Magnus Schenk, a transactions director at KPMG in
Frankfurt, told Reuters.
RICH DATA
It's no surprise that investors are interested in FFPs for
their data. What makes FFPs particularly sexy is the detail in
that data: Not just a rich seam of customers, but a rich seam of
rich customers.
"It's extremely powerful data, especially as it tends to be
slanted towards the premium segment," said Marc Allsop, Senior
Vice President and Head of Global Business Development at Aimia
, which has stakes in a number of FFPs and runs other
loyalty schemes including the Nectar supermarket plan in the UK
and Italy.
Allsop told Reuters that in the UK, 41 percent of those who
are a member of an airline loyalty scheme have an annual income
of above 90,000 pounds ($151,164).
Still, he added, airlines face a tougher task than retailers
when it comes to leveraging their data, because people fly far
less often than they shop.
A way around this would be to keep tracking their customers
once they leave the airport.
"Airlines sell tickets, tell people when they can check in,
lead them on board and to their destination city. Then the next
time passengers hear from them is when it's time to check in
again," Stefan Auerbach, head of airline solutions at Lufthansa
Systems, told an aviation conference in Frankfurt.
Instead, they could be using smartphone technology to track
their customers as they travel onwards, gathering more
information on their spending to tailor offers to their
preferences, and increase the possibility that customers take
them up, thus bringing in more revenue.
COSTING NEW FLYERS
Aimia's research showed that while 73 percent of consumers
were part of supermarket loyalty schemes, just 12 percent were
members of airline schemes.
Carriers such as Lufthansa and Emirates hope to attract more
flyers, and make infrequent customers more regular, by offering
the option to buy miles - to reach reward thresholds - or by
offering smaller items like songs via iTunes to persuade them to
cash in their points.
More customers, more profits? Maybe. Amid the scramble to
boost their FFPs, airlines also have to remember to manage the
trillions of unused award miles out there to make sure they
don't suddenly get swamped with requests that could burden their
yields, or how much profit they get per seat.
For despite airlines offering customers the chance to buy
anything from language classes to cases of wine with their
points, most people still just want to use their points for a
free flight or an upgrade.
"I would rather spend 160,000 miles for a Lufthansa business
class ticket than to take the same miles for five nights at a
middle range hotel somewhere," said Dennis Glosik, an airline
blogger and frequent flyer with Lufthansa.
($1 = 0.7468 Euro)
($1 = 1.0964 Canadian dollar)
($1 = 0.5954 British pound)
