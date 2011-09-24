Sept 24 Indiana-based Frontier Airlines plans
to lay off more than 200 workers in Wisconsin in November as
the commercial carrier dramatically reduces service to the
Milwaukee airport.
Frontier filed a mass layoff notice on Friday with the
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, saying it would
cut 213 jobs in Milwaukee, effective Nov. 14.
Frontier, a subsidiary of Republic Airways RJET.O, said
earlier this month it planned to suspend nonstop service from
Milwaukee to six destinations, including Des Moines, Cleveland
and Minneapolis, and to reduce service to a number of other
destinations, including Kansas City.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston)