BALI Indonesia Nov 13 Garuda Indonesia will decide whether to buy 30 wide-body jets worth potentially $9 billion from either Airbus or arch-rival Boeing by end-2015, the airline's chief executive said in an interview on Friday.

Indonesia's flag carrier signed letters of intent for both 30 A350s from European aircraft maker Airbus and 30 787s from U.S. supplier Boeing at June's Paris Airshow, but will go ahead with only one order. Representatives from both firms have been pressing the full-service carrier to firm up a deal since then.

"We are still comparing the two aircraft but we will go with only one type," Arif Wibowo told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of an industry event in Bali.

The airline wants new jets to replace the Airbus A330s it uses on medium- and long-haul routes within Asia, and potentially to additional points in Europe.

