BALI Indonesia Nov 13 Garuda Indonesia
will decide whether to buy 30 wide-body jets worth
potentially $9 billion from either Airbus or arch-rival
Boeing by end-2015, the airline's chief executive said in
an interview on Friday.
Indonesia's flag carrier signed letters of intent for both
30 A350s from European aircraft maker Airbus and 30 787s from
U.S. supplier Boeing at June's Paris Airshow, but will go ahead
with only one order. Representatives from both firms have been
pressing the full-service carrier to firm up a deal since then.
"We are still comparing the two aircraft but we will go with
only one type," Arif Wibowo told Reuters, speaking on the
sidelines of an industry event in Bali.
The airline wants new jets to replace the Airbus A330s it
uses on medium- and long-haul routes within Asia, and
potentially to additional points in Europe.
(Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)