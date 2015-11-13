* Letter of intent with both suppliers signed at Paris show
* 'We will go with only one type' - CEO Wibowo
* Deal for A350s or 787s worth potentially $9 bln
* New aircraft to replace existing Airbus A330s
* After H1 profit, H2 2015 is 'challenging' - CEO
(Adds CEO comments, company and aviation industry context)
By Siva Govindasamy
BALI, Indonesia Nov 13 Garuda Indonesia
will decide whether to buy 30 wide-body jets worth
potentially $9 billion from either Airbus or arch-rival
Boeing by end-2015, the airline's chief executive said in
an interview on Friday.
Indonesia's flag carrier signed letters of intent for both
30 A350s from European aircraft maker Airbus and 30 787s from
U.S. supplier Boeing at June's Paris Airshow, but will go ahead
with only one order. Representatives from both firms have been
pressing the full-service carrier to firm up a deal since then.
"We are still comparing the two aircraft but we will go with
only one type," Chief Executive Officer Arif Wibowo told
Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of an industry event in Bali.
The airline wants the 30 new jets to replace the Airbus A330s it
uses on medium- and long-haul routes within Asia, and
potentially to additional points in Europe.
The new order comes as the airline tapers growth plans to
try to cut costs and boost its bottom line amid aircraft
overcapacity in Southeast Asia. Garuda faces intense competition
in its domestic market, and restrictions at airports within the
country not yet upgraded or fully equipped to handle increases
in traffic.
Garuda made a net profit of $27.7 million for the six months
ended June, versus a $203 million loss a year earlier, but the
second half of 2015 is "challenging", said Wibowo. who became
the airline's CEO in December 2014.
Wibowo said fuel efficiency and operating costs will be the
main factors in the decision as the airline continues to work on
gradually trimming expenses against the backdrop of a tough
second half.
A recent volcanic eruption in Lombok has cost the airline
$12 million in passenger cancellations, and the haze that
started from forest fires in Sumatra and engulfed Southeast Asia
a further $8 million, he said.
Meanwhile Garuda is also negotiating with Airbus and
turboprop aircraft manufacturer ATR, a joint venture between
Airbus and Italy's Finmeccanica, on deferring delivery
of aircraft it was due to receive over the next two years, said
Wibowo.
Garuda hopes to delay delivery of at least some of the six
Airbus A330s already on order that are due in 2017. It's also
talking to Airbus about converting some A330 orders to the
upgraded A330neo model - due to enter into service later this
decade and promising better fuel efficiency and lower operating
costs.
The airline was also due to take nine ATR 72 turboprop
planes in 2016, but now wants only three next year.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)