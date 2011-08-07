FRANKFURT Aug 7 Air traffic controllers in
Germany plan to stage a strike later this week, potentially
affecting more than half a million airline passengers, in order
to push through demands for higher wages.
"It won't be Monday, however," their chief negotiator, Dirk
Vogelsang from the union GDF, said on Sunday.
The GDF said it would give 24 hours' notice before any
further strike.
On a typical day in August, around 600,000 people use
Germany's airports, travel association DRV has said.
German air traffic controllers are demanding a 6.5 percent
pay rise over 12 months and have asked that pay be linked to the
number of years in service.
It rejected the latest offer from employers for a raise of
3.2 percent plus a one-time payment this year, and an increase
of at least 2 percent next year.
Transport Minister Peter Ramsauer has criticised the strike,
coming in the heart of the holiday season, and questioned
whether a 25-hour work week, 50 days' annual leave and average
pay of about 120,000 euros ($171,500) could be described as bad
working conditions.
