* More capacity cuts could come
* Oil, economy concerns weigh
* Airline shares mostly higher as oil falls
By Karen Jacobs
ATLANTA, Aug 16 U.S. airlines, hoping to offset
high fuel costs and potentially sagging travel demand, have
taken a scalpel to their route structures once again.
The service reductions go hand in hand with another stated
goal -- adding service only where travel demand justifies it.
These measures reflect a defensive posture by airlines in
uncertain economic times, and show remarkable restraint for the
once-bloated industry.
"Now airlines are making much more surgical decisions route
by route and region by region," said Mark Dunkerley, chief
executive of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O), which provides air
service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and among the Hawaiian
Islands.
Major carriers such as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and
Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) have scaled back some of their
planned flying this year, and analysts say more capacity cuts
may be on the way.
"We expect the airlines to follow through on the capacity
cuts they've already announced," said Helane Becker, an airline
analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co. "And we expect that if either
oil prices go higher or demand goes lower, they will cut
capacity more."
She said capacity cuts announced so far by airlines should
offset an oil price spike as high as $115 per barrel. If oil
prices topped that level, "they'd really have to start moving
prices up again, and that would result in demand destruction
six months later."
NYMEX crude CLc1, to which jet fuel prices are tied, was
down 1.1 percent to $86.81 per barrel in afternoon trading
[ID:nN1E77F09H].
Airline stocks, which have hit new year-lows in recent
weeks amid fears of a fresh economic slowdown following
Standard & Poor's U.S. credit downgrade, were mostly higher on
Tuesday, with the Arca Airline index .XAL up 0.5 percent.
The industry is clinging to stability after a decade-long
downturn that finally began to reverse after massive downsizing
beginning in 2008.
United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and Delta have both
planned service cuts with international joint-venture partners
for the fourth quarter.
In the United States, Delta plans to pull flights in some
smaller markets to stem millions in annual losses associated
with them. Southwest is also adjusting its schedule, saying
last month it would cut routes from Philadelphia to four U.S.
cities in January.
Wolfe Trahan analyst Hunter Keay said in a recent note to
clients that United Continental and Delta might in coming weeks
announce plans for no capacity growth, or even shrinkage, for
2012.
CHASING TRAVEL DEMAND
Amid the economic jitters, airlines are looking to raise
fares, dump less fuel-efficient planes and seek out new revenue
streams. That means letting demand trends dictate where service
grows and avoiding routes that do not see sufficient traffic.
AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, has pinned
its entire recovery strategy on this concept. The U.S. airline
is growing mainly at key hubs and on routes that are important
to business travelers.
Last week, Delta set an expanded commercial relationship
with Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) in hopes of gaining market share
in fast-growing Mexican and Latin American markets. Delta also
plans to expand its plane maintenance-repair business with the
Mexican airline and is taking is a 3.5 percent stake in it.
"We aren't doing business the same way we always have,"
Delta CEO Richard Anderson said in a recent staff message.
"We're looking for innovative, smart ways to strengthen our
business for the long term."
Hawaiian Holdings has expanded in Asia, starting up service
to Osaka, Seoul and Tokyo within the past year. The new routes
are performing above expectations and supporting Hawaiian's
view that Asia, with its economic growth and rising standards
of living, will provide future travelers to Hawaii as other
regions sputter, the company said.
"We are growing where we see opportunities to grow and
standing pat where we think traffic will be robust but won't
grow," said CEO Dunkerley.
