* Oil fell to four-year low of $72 on Thursday
* Airlines hope the price will slip below $70 a barrel
-trader
* Many airlines last bought futures contracts at $80/bbl
-trader
By Jessica Jaganathan and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Airlines in Asia-Pacific are
holding off from hedging their fuel costs as they wait for oil
to dip below $70 a barrel in hopes of securing lower prices,
industry executives said on Friday.
The benchmark Brent crude oil price fell more than
$6 to under $72 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since July
2010, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries
opted against cutting production even though a supply glut is
pulling down prices.
Airlines "hedge" some of their fuel needs - or buy fuel in
advance at future, pre-determined prices - to reduce the impact
on earnings of any volatility or increases in prices.
But many believe prices will fall further and will buy
futures contracts when they do, said a trader with a bank that
handles hedging for many Asian airlines.
"They are holding back, with the general sentiment being one
of wait-and-see as the market is quite bearish (risk averse) at
the moment," said the trader, who was not authorised to speak
with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
Airlines bought futures contracts to hedge against adverse
price changes when Brent slipped below $80 two weeks ago but
have since slowed hedging activity, the trader said.
LOW FARES, HIGH PROFITS
Fuel accounts for 20 to 50 percent of an airline's operating
costs, so swings in oil prices can have a significant impact on
profit and air fares.
Buying fuel at low prices means airlines can cut fares and
attract customers, allowing airlines to generate higher profit
than the year before.
AirAsia Bhd Chief Executive Tony Fernandez wrote
on his Twitter microblog on Friday that the oil price decline
was an early Christmas present for his airline which has hardly
hedged yet for 2015.
PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk Finance Director Handrito
Hardjono said hedging has benefited Indonesia's flag carrier so
far this year, though not by a significant amount. The airline
hedged around 20 percent of its 2014 fuel needs.
"We're just keeping to stabilise the price, not just gaining
from the decreasing oil price," he told Reuters.
Qantas Airways Ltd is hoping to benefit from lower
prices with its hedging profile, which is primarily aimed at
protection from adverse price spikes, a spokesman said.
"As of today, in the second half of FY15, 70 percent of our
fuel requirement is participating in the lower prices. The
remaining 30 percent, while no longer participating, did
participate in a significant proportion of the price falls so
far," he said.
NO SPECULATION
Meanwhile, Air New Zealand Ltd said it is hedged at
80 percent for the fourth quarter, 67 percent for first quarter
of next year and 44 percent for second quarter. Japan Airlines
Co Ltd said it will keep hedging at 40 percent of this
financial year's fuel needs, unchanged from 2013.
At Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), second-quarter
operating profit rose 51 percent almost entirely due to a
reduction in fuel costs.
SIA earlier this month said lower fuel prices were
beneficial for its operations, but that its hedging strategy
would damp the impact of a decline in oil prices. The airline
hedged 65.3 percent for the second half of this year at $116 a
barrel.
"We do see a reprieve in terms of lower fuel prices, at
least in these immediate months," said Chief Executive Goh Choon
Phong.
"SIA adopts a hedging policy of consistently hedging for our
fuel, and therefore the purpose, of course, is not to speculate
in the market, but to ensure that we reduce the volatility of
fuel price movements on our earnings," Goh said.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell in SYDNEY, Cindy Silviana
in JAKARTA and Timothy Kelly in TOKYO; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)